PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds, Brandon Lowe, and Nick Yorke each had two RBIs to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Boston Red Sox 8-3 after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay on Sunday.

The tarp came out after the sixth inning at 3:35 p.m. local time, and play resumed at 6:05.

The Pirates won their franchise-best eighth consecutive home series against an AL opponent, a streak extending back to a three-game sweep of Detroit from July 21-23, 2025.

Reynolds got Pittsburgh on the board first with an RBI double in the first, and scored when Lowe added a single.

Reynolds singled in a run to spark the Pirates’ five-run third. Lowe added his second RBI single and Yorke hit a two-run single before Henry Davis hit a sacrifice fly that made it 7-0.

Lake Bachar worked three innings as the opener, surrendering two hits and fanning four. Kirby Yates (1-5) picked up his first win after striking out two in a scoreless seventh.

Patrick Sandoval (1-2) had six strikeout in the loss. He allowed seven runs and nine hits across four innings.

The Red Sox started a rally in the fifth on Connor Wong’s three-run homer, but the delay halted any momentum towards a 29th comeback win.

Up next

The Red Sox haven’t announced their starter for Monday in the opener of a three-game series against Arizona. LHP Mitch Bratt (1-1, 3.74 ERA) is slated to pitch for the Diamondbacks.

The Pirates havenot announced their starter for Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers. LHP Framber Valdez (7-8, 4.26 ERA) starts for Detroit.

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