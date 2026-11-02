BOSTON (AP) — Pitcher Garrett Whitlock’s $8.25 million option for 2027 was exercised Sunday by the Boston Red Sox, preventing the pitcher from becoming a free agent.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Whitlock was 7-2 with a career-best 1.72 ERA and four saves in 54 relief appearances, striking out 59 in 52 1/3 innings.

He didn’t pitch for the Red Sox between May 24 and June 9 because of left knee inflammation and between Aug. 9 and Aug, 29 due to right elbow inflammation.

Whitlock agreed in April 2022 to an $18.75 million, four-year contract that included a pair of club options. The Red Sox would have owed a $1 million buyout if they had declined the 2027 option. Boston has a $10.5 million option for 2028 with a $500,000 buyout.

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