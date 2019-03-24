Rob Gronkowski announces retirement from NFL

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.

In a statement posted to Instagram Sunday, Gronkowski, 29, wrote, “It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today.”

The statement went on to say, “I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to be when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field.”

In his time with the Patriots, Gronkowski won three Super Bowls, went to five Pro Bowls, and was selected first-team All-Pro four times.

