BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski has found a new friend, this time in the ocean.

The five-time Pro Bowler posted a photo on his Twitter page Monday showing him swimming alongside a tiger shark.

Gronkowski was filming a segment for Shark Week, which will air later this month on the Discovery Channel.

No one ever said tagging a massive Tiger Shark would be easy.

Watch us both WIN on #SharkWeek, starting July 22 on @Discovery! #TigerGronk #SaveSharks pic.twitter.com/saK5xTZmYv — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) July 9, 2018

