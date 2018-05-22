Rob Gronkowski takes field hockey practice with Assumption College player

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A field hockey player for Assumption College got a surprise last week while practicing in New York – Patriots tight End Rob Gronkowski joined her.

Shannon Quinlan, a freshman at Assumption, said she was back home in Buffalo, New York this past week. She was practicing field hockey with her father and sister at her old high school; Gronkowski went to the same high school and Quinlan saw him practicing football on the field.

“At first, I didn’t really believe it. But I was really excited to have the opportunity to meet him,” said Quinlan.

Quinlan got a photo with Gronkowski and then he asked her to teach him field hockey.

“It’s kind of funny to see this huge guy with my stick that’s obviously way too small for him,” said Quinlan. “He was just hitting it around, he was so coordinated. He picked up on it pretty fast, he did really well.”

Quinlan said Gronkowski was working hard on his football training, running routes and wearing a weighted vest to do catches.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)