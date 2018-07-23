Rob Gronkowski to appear on Shark Week’s ‘Monster Tag’

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski got up close and personal with sharks in the Bahamas.

Gronkowski, joined by a team of scientists, will appear in the Discovery Channel show “Monster Tag” as part of the 30th anniversary of Shark Week.

Gronkowski is joined by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

“Monster Tag” airs Monday at 8 p.m.

