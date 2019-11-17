Rob Gronkowski to make a ‘big’ announcement Tuesday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram Saturday night to tell his fans that he has a ‘big’ announcement to make.

In a video Gronk posted in his Instagram story, he said, “I have a big announcement to make. I can’t wait to drop it on all of you this coming Tuesday, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be wild, it’s going to be a good time, come check out my Instagram page this Tuesday 9 a.m. EST to hear the news. Let’s go!”

The last time Gronk had a big announcement he announced that he was partnering with CBDMEDIC in an effort to make CBD an acceptable tool for all athletes to use for recovery.

Fans, however, are hoping that Gronk is announcing he will be returning to play for the New England Patriots this season.

In October, FOX Sports announced that Gronkowski has been hired to appear as a regular analyst on its NFL programming.

Earlier this month, a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport claims Patriots owner Robert Kraft minced no words when he approached the star tight end shortly after his retirement, telling him the team wants him back for a playoff run this year.

Gronkowski himself has gone back and forth, teasing the issue on Thursday night football just a month ago when he said he’d “always keep the door open.” But a week later, he shut down that possibility on WEEI.

If Gronk were to return to the Patriots this season he would need to be on the roster by Nov. 30.

