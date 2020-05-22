FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped raise more than $1 million as part of the All-In Challenge by auctioning off his Super Bowl LI championship ring.

The final bid for the ring came in at $1,025,000, which will go toward providing food to those in need amid the pandemic.

“I want to give something of extreme value in support of our healthcare workers, so I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win right here, this little trophy, because it showed how we came back,” Kraft said, referencing the championship game where the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons after trailing 28-3.

The highest bidder will be flown on Kraft’s private jet to Gillette Stadium to receive the 10-karat white gold in the team’s trophy room.

