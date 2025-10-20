Mike Vrabel hasn’t been shy in recent weeks in acknowledging that the New England Patriots’ offense, while performing well overall, needed to find better production within the run game.

His offense responded with a season-high 175 yards rushing in Sunday’s 31-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, helping New England’s extend its winning streak to four games.

That’s the kind of run that the AFC East-leading Patriots (5-2) haven’t achieved since recording seven consecutive victories during the 2021 season. That was also the last time New England made the playoffs.

“All 11 guys on the same page,” said running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who had 18 carries for a season-best 88 yards and a touchdown. “It starts up front with the protection. I feel like they did a great job in the run game and the pass game. Keeping (quarterback) Drake (Maye) clean for the most part and just trying to be efficient. Move the ball, get the first, first down and keep it rolling.”

While a lot of the postgame excitement surrounded what New England was able to do running the ball, Maye continued to impress. He had one of his most efficient games yet, completing 21 of 23 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

“Those guys are making plays for me. Those guys up front are blocking their butts off,” Maye said. “And in the passing game, they’re going to go make plays for me and I think we’re just trying to stay ahead of the chains and try to throw to the first guy open.”

Another element of Sunday’s win that was just as encouraging was the play of the defense. It forced Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward into a pair of turnovers – an interception by Marcus Jones and a sack by K’Lavon Chaisson that caused a fumble that he scooped and returned for a touchdown.

“We’re exactly who we say we are,” Chaisson said. “Just continue to believe in what we praise inside our facility and just keep going. Every week is a new week.”

What’s working

The Patriots went their second straight game without an offensive turnover and have had just one giveaway since posting a season-high five in their Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh. Maye hasn’t thrown an interception since that game.

Vrabel credited his players’ practice and awareness for correcting the early season turnover issues.

“Just everybody else helping,” he said. “It’s good to see us doing the technique and the details that are important for those types of things. We’re not putting the ball in harm’s way and guys are going and making plays and the quarterback throws it in tight windows.”

What needs help

It’s not a big cause for concern, but receiver Stefon Diggs has yet to record a touchdown through seven games. The drought marks the most games to open a season he has gone without a TD catch in his career. The only other time he went even two games without one was his rookie season in 2015 with Minnesota.

Stock up

Stevenson was maligned after fumbling twice in the Week 3 loss to the Steelers. He then had another two games later against Buffalo.

But through the ball security issues, he continued to distinguish himself as a pass protector and now seems to be returning to form as a ball carrier.

Stock down

Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson finished with a season-low two carries for 5 yards. And he has just 11 carries for 32 yards in the two games since Antonio Gibson was lost for the season to a knee injury. It’s a missed opportunity for Henderson to establish himself as the second back behind Stevenson. The inside track for that could be shifting toward Terrell Jennings, who carried five times for 18 yards after being elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week.

Injuries

Maye missed three plays in the third quarter after hitting his head on the ground at the end of a 6-yard scramble. He visited the medical tent, but returned and was on the field for the end of the drive, which ended in Stevenson’s TD run.

Key number

1 — The Patriots allowed the Titans only 39 yard rushing and remain the only team in the NFL this season that has not surrendered 50 yards to a running back through the first seven games.

Next steps

New England will look for its fifth consecutive win when it returns home to host Cleveland (2-5) next Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)