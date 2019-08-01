Rooftop garden at Fenway Park celebrating 5 years

BOSTON (WHDH) - The rooftop garden at Fenway Park, formally known as Fenway Farms, is celebrating five years in the making on Thursday.

Some Red Sox executives joined some executive chefs for a special lunch in the garden to celebrate five seasons of Fenway Farms.

Fenway Farms provides organic vegetables and fruit to Red Sox fans dining at restaurants and stands around Fenway.

