BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox hit the road Friday for the first of four Spring training games against the Atlanta Braves.

Brayan Bello was roughed up in his second Grapefruit League start, allowing five runs on four hits over two innings of work in a 15-8 loss to the Braves. The 26-year-old right-hander served up a home run to Mike Yastrzemski in the top of the second inning, one of two home runs in the game for the grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski.

The Red Sox bats also came to life; launching four home runs off the Braves pitching staff. Outfielders Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela each went deep off former Red Sox ace Chris Sale, while Marcelo Mayer made a great first impression with a solo home run in his Spring training debut.

Boston fell to 4-and-3 in Grapefruit League play.

They will look to get back in the win column Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.

You can watch the Red Sox take on the Twins on 7NEWS — the first of four Spring training games set to air on the news station.

