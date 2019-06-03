BOSTON (WHDH) - Sam Adams is hoping limited-edition cans of its Black & Gold brew will bring the Boston Bruins good luck as they try to expand their Stanley Cup Final lead.

Four packs of the 16-ounce cans, which feature an image of a yellow bruin, will be released for purchase on a first come, first serve basis at the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery in Jamaica Plain prior to Game 4 in St. Louis on Monday.

Drinkers can begin lining up at noon, with sales starting at 3 p.m.

The 4.9 percent ABV beer is a deep ruby black, medium-bodied lager with chocolate notes, a hint of coffee and a slightly sweet and roasted malt flavor.

The Bruins currently hold a 2-1 lead over the St. Louis Blues.

