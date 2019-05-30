Sam Adams releases limited-edition cans in honor of Boston Bruins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sam Adams is hoping limited-edition cans of its Black & Gold brew will bring the Boston Bruins good luck as they head to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 16-ounce cans feature an image of a yellow bruin in honor of the team.

Four packs will be released for purchase on a first come, first serve basis at the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery in Jamaica Plain prior to Game 4 on Monday.

Drinkers can begin lining up at noon, with sales starting at 3 p.m.

The 4.9 percent ABV beer is a deep ruby black, medium-bodied lager with chocolate notes, a hint of coffee and a slightly sweet and roasted malt flavor.

