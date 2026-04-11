BOSTON (AP) — Sam Hauser had 24 points on eight 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics tied the franchise and NBA record with 29 3s on their way to clinching the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 playoff seed with a 144-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown added 23 points in 29 minutes, sitting out the entire fourth quarter. Payton Pritchard finished with 21 points and 10 assists for Boston, which clinched the Atlantic Division.

The Celtics’ 29 3s equal their total from Oct. 22, 2024 against the Knicks. The Memphis Grizzlies (April 6 vs. Cleveland) and Milwaukee Bucks (Dec. 29, 2020 at Miami) also share the record.

Big man Neemias Queta even got in on the action for Boston, knocking down his first career 3 to go along with 10 rebounds. Seven different Celtics players had at least two.

Boston led by as many as 41 points against a Pelicans team missing several starters.

The 3-point onslaught was ignited by Brown. He returned to the lineup after sitting out Thursday’s loss at New York with left Achilles tendinitis and scored 12 first-quarter points to help the Celtics build an early 22-point cushion.

Boston also did it without Jayson Tatum, who hasn’t played in back-to-back nights since his return from Achilles tendon surgery. He was given the night off to rest.

Jeremiah Fears led the Pelicans with 36 points. Derik Queen added 25 points and 11 rebounds. New Orleans, which will miss the playoffs for the second straight year, has lost nine of its last 10 games.

The Pelicans were again without top players Zion Williamson (right knee), Herb Jones (rest), Saddiq Bey (rest), Trey Murphy III (right ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (bruised left hand).

Up next

Pelicans: At Minnesota on Sunday.

Celtics: Host Magic on Sunday.

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