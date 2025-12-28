BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mattias Samuelsson had a goal and two assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory.

Samuelsson’s three-point night came together in a three-goal second period with assists on goals by Ryan McLeod and Peyton Krebs.

Josh Norris added an empty-netter late and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves for Buffalo.

The Sabres’ win streak is their longest since they won 10 in a row in November 2018.

David Pastrnak scored in the first period for the Bruins, who have lost five in a row and six of their last seven games. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves.

Pastrnak opened the scoring at 11:56 of the first with his 15th goal of the season.

The Sabres grabbed a 2-1 lead with goals 1:33 apart in the second period. McLeod’s seventh of the season at 1:39 tied it and Krebs’ second of the year at 3:12 gave them the lead. Samuelsson’s sixth of the season made it 3-1 at 7:54.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin did not play because he was attending to his fiancee in Sweden. He should be back and available for their upcoming road trip.

The Bruins did not have a morning skate due to travel issues departing Boston on Saturday morning.

Up next

Bruins: Continue a five-game road trip in Calgary on Monday night.

Sabres: Begin a three-game road trip at St. Louis on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)