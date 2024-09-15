ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rafael Santos, Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire each scored a goal Saturday night to help Orlando City beat the New England Revolution 3-0.

Santos netted his first goal of the season, and his second in MLS, to open the scoring in the 22nd minute when his shot from nearly-30-yards out bent inside the post and under the crossbar to beat goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

Torres converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time and McGuire, on the counter-attack, slipped behind the defense and slipped a rolling shot off the outstretched hand of Ivacic into the net to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute.

New England (8-16-3) has lost three consecutive games following a 5-0 win over Montreal.

Orlando (11-10-7) has six wins (and just one loss) in its last eight games.

Revolution head coach Caleb Porter served his one game suspension on Saturday for his post-match comments on the officiating following New England’s 2-2 draw against St. Louis last time out.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox