Second arrest made in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (WHDH/AP) — A second person has been arrested in the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz, a spokeswoman for the national prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday night after one suspect was arraigned on a charge of being an accomplice to attempted murder.

Spokeswoman Julieta Tejeda reported the second arrest to a group of journalists via WhatsApp but did not provide the man’s identity and did not indict if he is the suspected shooter.

Ortíz was dining at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, an open-air hotspot, on Sunday and had his back to the sidewalk as a gunman — a passenger on a motorcycle — got off the bike just before 9 p.m., approached the 43-year-old retired athlete and fired a single shot at close range before escaping, according to Dominican Republic National Police.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, was tackled by a crowd after the shooting, beaten and handed over to the police.

Feliz Garcia faced a judge inside a makeshift courthouse on Tuesday.

Prosecutors asked he be held for a year while authorities conduct an investigation.

The judge said he would rule on the request on Wednesday.

Ortiz has undergone two surgeries following the shooting and is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital, where his wife says he is “stable, awake, and resting comfortably.”

