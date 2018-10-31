BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are stepping up security in Boston Wednesday as more than a million people are expected to watch the first Red Sox World Series parade since 2013.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross encouraged fans to celebrate with the team in a safe manner.

“As we said during the entire Series, we’ve been here before, let’s act like it,” he said. “We ask everyone to act responsibly and be respectful of the other revelers in the parade.”

Plain-clothed and uniformed officers will be out in full force throughout the parade route and on public transportation, which city officials urge people to take in and out of Boston.

Public drinking is not allowed, along with weapons – real or fake.

“Be thoughtful about Halloween costumes at the parade,” the City of Boston tweeted. “Leave the masks at home. Fake weapons of any kind, including replica firearms, will not be tolerated.”

Officials are advising the fans that if they see something wrong, they should say something.

MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green said, “With your help, we can have a safe and enjoyable celebration.”

