DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist, Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the Boston Bruins 6-1 Sunday night.

Alexander Radulov, Luke Glendening and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which has won five of its last six. Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.

Craig Smith scored at 5:49 of the third to end the Stars’ bid for their first shutout this season.

Boston starting goalie Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman after Benn’s goal at 7:39 of the second period. Swayman finished with 12 saves.

One day shy of his 30th birthday, Seguin started the scoring with an unassisted goal at 6:54 of the first after skating furiously into the Boston zone. From the top of the right faceoff circle, Denis Gurianov sent the puck toward the net. It hit a Bruin’s stick, and Seguin caught up to send the puck past Ullmark.

The 35-year-old Radulov got his second of the season with 4:37 left in the first to make it 2-0. Esa Lindell sent the puck ahead for Radulov, who continued to the front of the net and slid a forehand inside the left goalpost.

Glendening and Benn scored 1:08 apart in the second period against Ullmark to make it 4-0.

Hintz scored a power-play goal at 4:55 of the third period before Smith got the Bruins on the scoreboard less than a minute later. Seguin’s second of the night with 1:07 left capped the scoring.

Before Smith’s goal for Boston, the best chance came early in the second period when Steven Fogarty got the puck just to the left of the net with Oettinger out of position. The goalie sprawled back toward the net and made a pad save.

NOTES: Bruins F Erik Haula missed the game because he went on the COVID-19 list earlier Sunday. Fogarty moved up from the taxi squad to make his first 2021-22 NHL appearance. … Radulov’s goal was his first since Oct. 27 against Vegas. … Oettinger’s only NHL shutout was 5-0 against Columbus March 6, 2021. … Hintz has five goals in the last six games, giving him 20 for the season. … Boston hasn’t been shut out since Nov. 11 vs. Calgary.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Seattle on Tuesday night to open a three-game homestand.

Stars: Host Calgary on Tuesday in the third game of a five-game homestand.

