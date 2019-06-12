Several detained in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz, police spokesperson says

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (WHDH/AP) — Several people have been detained in the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz, a spokesperson for the Dominican Republic National Police told 7News Wednesday morning.

One suspect, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, faced a judge Tuesday night on a charge of accomplice to attempted murder.

The identities and roles of the other suspects detained have not been released.

Ortiz was dining at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, an open-air hotspot, on Sunday and had his back to the sidewalk as a gunman — a passenger on a motorcycle — got off the bike just before 9 p.m., approached the 43-year-old retired athlete and fired a single shot at close range before escaping, according to the national police.

Feliz Garcia was tackled by a crowd after the shooting, beaten and handed over to the police.

His defense attorney said outside of court that his client drives a motorcycle taxi and that he may have unknowingly driven the shooter. He added that Feliz Garcia did not shoot Ortiz.

Prosecution has not determined which suspect shot Ortiz and who drove the motorcycle.

Prosecutors asked Feliz Garcia be held for a year while authorities conduct an investigation.

The judge said he would rule on the request on Wednesday.

Ortiz underwent two surgeries following the shooting and is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital, where his wife says he is “stable, awake, and resting comfortably.”

#Breaking National Police spokesperson in the #DominicanRepublic just confirmed to me that “various” people have been detained in connection to the shooting of David Ortiz. He says they will provide an update later today @7News #7News #BigPapi #DavidOrtiz pic.twitter.com/0wHudn99KC — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) June 12, 2019

