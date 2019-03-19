Sexual exploitation survivors call on NFL to ban Robert Kraft from ownership if found guilty

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sexual exploitation survivors and organizations are appealing to the National Football League to ban Robert Kraft from team ownership if he is found guilty of soliciting prostitution.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation released a letter Tuesday signed by 19 survivors and survivor-led organizations, along with more than 60 anti-sexual exploitation organizations and advocates, stating that the New England Patriots owner should receive a minimum of a six-game suspension based on his current criminal allegations, the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and the league’s actions against other NFL employees who engaged in sexually harassing or exploitative activities.

However, they added that the 77-year-old billionaire should be banned from owning the team if the allegations prove true.

“Anything less will send that signal that owners are not held to a higher standard, that their power, influence, and wealth permit them to get away with despicable actions, and that the NFL abets sexual exploitation and trafficking,” the letter reads.

Those who signed the letter also demanded that the NFL takes “immediate and rigorous measures to create a corporate and sport culture that respects others, by rejecting all forms of sexual objectification, harassment, assault, and exploitation of women by owners, coaches, players, team personnel, and others associated with the NFL.”

Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after prosecutors say he was twice caught on camera paying for sex acts at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida the day before and on the morning of his team’s AFC Championship win over with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)