ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sherrone Moore is scheduled for arraignment Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he was fired as Michigan’s football coach for what the university said was an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and subsequently arrested a couple of miles south of Michigan Stadium.

The Washtenaw County Jail confirmed Moore’s arraignment was scheduled, and court records showed he remained in custody. The jail did not provide information about why he was detained or details on his bond.

Pittsfield Township police issued a statement that said officers were called to investigate an alleged assault Wednesday night and took a person into custody. The statement was in response to media inquiries about Moore, but didn’t mention anyone by name.

The person was jailed pending a review of charges by prosecutors.

“Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details,” police said in the statement.

A message seeking comment was left by The Associated Press with Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit.

Michigan said it fired Moore, 39, for cause as the coach of college football’s winningest program after finding evidence of his relationship with the staffer, ending an up-and-down, two-year tenure that saw the Wolverines take a step back on the field after winning the national championship and getting punished by the NCAA for a sign-stealing scandal.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement.

The announcement did not include details of the alleged relationship. Moore, who is married with three young daughters, did not return a message from the AP seeking comment.

He led the 18th-ranked Wolverines to a 9-3 record this year after going 8-5 in his debut season.

Moore signed a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $5.5 million last year. According to the terms of his deal, the university will not have to buy out the remaining years of his contract because he was fired for cause.

His firing leaves Michigan suddenly looking for a third coach in four years, shortly after a busy cycle that included Lane Kiffin leaving playoff-bound Mississippi for LSU.

Moore, the team’s former offensive coordinator, was promoted to lead the Wolverines after they won the national title in January 2024. He succeeded Jim Harbaugh, who returned to the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan is set to play No. 14 Texas on Dec. 31 in the Citrus Bowl. Biff Poggi, who filled in for Moore when he was suspended earlier this season in relation to the Harbaugh-era sign-stealing scandal, will serve as interim coach. Moore was suspended for two games as part of self-imposed sanctions for NCAA violations related to the scandal.

The NCAA added a third game to the suspension, which would have kept Moore off the sideline for next year’s opener against Western Michigan.

Moore previously deleted an entire 52-message text thread with former staffer Connor Stalions, who was at the center of the team’s sign-stealing operation. The texts were later recovered and shared with the NCAA.

Just a few years ago, Moore was Harbaugh’s top assistant and regarded as a rising star.

Moore, who is from Derby, Kansas, didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. He played for Butler County Community College in Kansas and as an offensive lineman for coach Bob Stoops at Oklahoma during the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Louisville before moving on to Central Michigan, where he caught Harbaugh’s attention. Harbaugh hired him in 2018 as tight ends coach.

Moore was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021, when the Wolverines bounced back from a 2-4, pandemic-shortened season and began a three-year run of excellence that culminated in the school’s first national title in 26 years.

He worked his way up within the Wolverines’ staff and filled in as interim coach for four games during the 2023 championship season while Harbaugh served two suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations.

Moore also served a one-game suspension during that year related to a recruiting infractions NCAA case.

Earlier in the 2023 season, Michigan State fired coach Mel Tucker for cause after he engaged in what he described as consensual phone sex with an activist and rape survivor. In 2012, Arkansas fired coach Bobby Petrino due to a sordid scandal that involved a motorcycle crash, an affair with a woman who worked for him and being untruthful to his bosses.

