Shungu, Smith carry Vermont over UMass-Lowell 62-53

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ben Shungu registered 12 points and six rebounds as Vermont topped UMass Lowell 62-53 on Tuesday.

Stef Smith added 10 points for Vermont (1-1, 1-1 America East Conference), and Bailey Patella chipped in nine points.

Obadiah Noel had 18 points for the River Hawks (2-4, 1-1). Ron Mitchell added 15 points and Connor Withers had 11 rebounds.

The Catamounts evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Vermont 73-65 Monday.

