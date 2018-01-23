MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — The countdown for the Super Bowl showdown continues as several highly collectible items signed by Tom Brady are up for auction.

Hunt Auctions is bidding off the Brady signed items.

Included in this are a football from the Patriots Super Bowl LI comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, a limited edition helmet and a Brady jersey that comes complete in an encased frame.

