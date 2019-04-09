Singing Boston officers give Red Sox mascot Wally ride to Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox mascot Wally jumped into a Boston police cruiser to help two famous singing officers belt out their rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” ahead of the team’s home opener.

The department shared a video of Officer Kim Tavares and Officer Stephen McNulty picking up Wally and the World Series trophy while on patrol.

“Wally is in the back seat,” Tavares exclaimed. “What’re we gonna do. We gotta get him to Fenway Park.”

The duo, who is known for fighting crime and their “cop pool karaoke,” started another sing along as they brought the mascot to the ballpark.

Boston police say they will be out for opening day on Tuesday to make sure Fenway Park and the surrounding areas are safe.

