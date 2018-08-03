FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - As Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s skills evolved throughout his 18 seasons in New England, so have his looks.

The 5-time Super Bowl champion turned 41 Friday, making him one of the oldest active players in the NFL.

Brady entered the Patriots organization in 2000 after getting picked 199th in the NFL draft.

Through hard work and dedication, he has been called the G.O.A.T. due to his many accomplishments, including world titles in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017.

Brady was joined at practice by his wife and children. Fans in attendance were treated to a giant no. 12 birthday cake, among other things.

When asked about his quarterback at age 41, coach Bill Belichick said he’s had a “tremendous” career in New England and that he’s always played at a “high level.”

Take a look at Brady throughout his years with New England:

