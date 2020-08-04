So far, WNBA teams scoring at breakneck pace

WNBA teams are scoring at a breakneck pace through the first week of the season with six teams reaching the 100-point mark through the first 24 games.

Only once did a team cross the century mark in the same time frame last year. Teams have scored more than 90 nine additional times this year. Teams are averaging 84 points a game so far this season — up six points from last year.

A big part of the reason why is the pace of play so far. It’s been trending upwards the past few years with WNBA franchises averaging an estimated 82.2 possessions per game this season. They were only at 77.7 last year and just over 75 in 2015.

With a shortened training camp teams have focused more on offensive schemes rather than defensive ones which has led to the eye-catching offensive numbers so far. The question on the mind of most of the league’s coaches is will it last?

Many teams are already short-handed on their rosters and with a grueling schedule that has teams playing three games a week it might be tough to keep that pace up.

“It’s going to be difficult to see this lasting right now,” Dallas Wings coach Brian Agler said.

