BOSTON (WHDH) - Some lucky senior citizens will get to enjoy a special Valentine’s Day, thanks to the Red Sox.

Fenway Park is set to host a dance for 120 people who live at senior centers in the Boston area.

The dance will be held at the Dell/EMC Club from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)