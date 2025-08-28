FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots newest quarterback Tommy Devito has touched down in Foxboro.

The former Giants backup threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots in the preseason.

One week later, Devito finds himself practicing with New England after being claimed off waivers.

Devito says he was thrilled when his agent told him the news.

“He was like TD you’re not gonna believe this,” Devito recalled. “I was like what? He was like you’re coming to Boston! And he was ecstatic. It was something I had a feeling was going to happen, something I was hoping was going to happen.”

Devito joins Patriots quarterbacks Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs as a proven backup after a breakout season in 2023 as the Giants third string quarterback.

“To be able to be around them in person, it’s my first time with both of them,” Devito said about Maye and Dobbs. “I’m just looking forward to growing, but they’ve done a great job embracing me today.”

Devito was a fan favorite with New York. He put together a run of six straight starts his rookie season, leading the Giants to a three game win streak.

The New Jersey native says he has always admired the Patriots, and he’s ready to be a part of the historic franchise.

“I came from a really great organization with the Giants, obviously you know the history between the Giants and the Patriots, just those two organizations as a whole are superior to the rest if you will. The Patriots with Superbowls, Tom Brady,” Devito said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)