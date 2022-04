The son of a former Patriots player has pleaded guilty to stealing NFL championship rings.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork stole his father Vince Wilfork’s Super Bowl Championship rings and sold them without his permission. He also stole 2007 and 2011 AFC Championship rings.

Wilfork played for the Patriots from 2004 to 20014.

