BOSTON (WHDH) - There is no shortage of amped of Red Sox fans ahead of Tuesday’s Wild Card series against the New York Yankees.

Despite late word from manager Alex Cora that starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who was scheduled to start in a potential game three, is off the roster with an elbow injury, the Fenway faithful are still full of confidence in their favorite team.

“They’ll be more motivated than if they were starting here [Fenway Park],” said Sharon Pyes, a Red Sox fan.

“We can win any game, any time. They’re not afraid of anybody,” said another fan.

The Red Sox touched down in the Bronx Sunday night and took to the field at Yankee Stadium to prepare Monday afternoon. While they work out in the batting cages and on the mound, Red Sox nation said they’ll be holding down the fort at home in Boston.

Banners went up Monday outside Fenway Park, showcasing the phrase, “Tremendously Locked In,” which the team adopted from utility player Romy Gonzalez during a hot streak. As fun as they may be, workers at the ballpark hope they’ll soon be replaced with championship ones.

“We want to put up the pennant when they win, so that’s what we’re looking forward to, but we’ll start with these” said Tony Lafuente, the President of Flagraphics.

The Red Sox Pro Shop on Jersey Street is still buzzing with business as well.

“We’ll be here as long as the team keeps going. It’s great for us, great for business, but it’s just fun for the city,” said Tim Pettit, manager of the Red Sox Pro Shop.

The three game Wild Card series is played all on the road, but fans said they aren’t pressing any panic buttons just yet.

“I want to get back here so they can play in front of their home crowd, so they’re definitely going to be motivated,” said Pyes.

