BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are one step closer to the World Series after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 at Fenway Monday Night.

The Sox won the American League Division Series three games to one, and will now face the winner of the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox series.

The Astros currently lead the division series two games to one.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)