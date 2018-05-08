Sox by the Numbers: Slam Happy Sox

BOSTON (WHDH) - As we documented last week, the opening month of the 2018 season was a sweet one for the Boston Red Sox. There is empirical evidence (they went 21-and-7) and anecdotal evidence: they crushed six grand slams!

Boston’s six April grand slams are a team record for a month. Only once before (September 2013) had they even hit five in a month. When it rains it pours. Last year the Sox were the only team in baseball to not hit a grand slam. It was the first time the team didn’t hit one in a season since 1953.

In honor of the power surge, here are some fun facts about Red Sox grand slams:

-Since 1925, which is as far back as Baseball-Reference’s Play Index will take us, Boston has hit 358 grand slams with Ted Williams as the all-time leader.

Fifteen of the Splendid Splinter’s 521 career home runs were grand salamis. David Ortiz is second with 10 (not including his most famous one, the 2013 earth-shaker that altered the course of that year’s ALCS). Rico Petrocelli is third with nine.

-Three Red Sox players have hit two grand slams in the same game:

Jim Tabor on July 4, 1939: a very, very good day for the 22-year-old third baseman. In the second game of a doubleheader in Philadelphia, Tabor went three for four with five runs scored and nine RBIs! He hit a grand slam in the third inning to put Boston up 8-3, then another in the sixth to break an 11 tie. The Sox would go on to win 18-12. Somehow the game only took two hours and 30 minutes. It was a different time.

Nomar Garciaparra on May 10, 1999: one for the record books. Nomar hit three home runs. Two grand slams and a two-run shot for good measure. He finished the night with 10 RBIs.

The Bill Mueller Game: July 29, 2003. Mueller hit three homers (two grand slams and a solo shot) en route to a nine RBI night. Perhaps the most amazing thing, he hit the grand slams in back-to-back innings!

-Speaking of slams in back-to-back innings, let’s take you back to a Fenway game in August of 1984. Bill Buckner hit a bases-loaded homer in the first inning off recently inducted Hall-of-Famer Jack Morris. Tony Armas followed up with a grand slam in the second. Morris only allowed three other grand slams in his entire career, which spanned more than 3,800 innings! He had the last laugh a few months later though when he allowed just four earned runs in 18 innings in the World Series and helped the Tigers win it all.

-There have been 17 walk-off grand slams in team history and none since Rico Brogna did it in 2000. Ironically that was the only home run Brogna ever hit in a Red Sox uniform.

-The most dramatic grand slam in team history? Most Sox fans would probably say the 2013 ALCS Ortiz blast. In the regular season, it is likely a 1954 walk-off slam hit by catcher Mickey Owen against Baltimore. It came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with the Sox trailing 7-5. By win probability added (82%), it was the biggest single-game grand slam in team history. Owen would never hit another major league home run.

-Four pitchers share the dubious distinction of allowing three grand slams to the Sox. One is Hall of Famer Bob Feller.

-After Fenway Park, which has seen 215 of the Sox 358 slams, Tiger Stadium was site of the second most with 17. When it comes to Fenway slams, Ortiz and Williams switch places on the leaderboard. Big Papi is the all-time record holder with nine.

-Joe Rudi is the Sox opponent who hit the most grand slams at Fenway. One with the A’s in 1974, two with the Angels in 1979.

-On June 12, 2010, Daniel Nava hit a grand slam not only in his first MLB game, not only in his first MLB at bat, but on his first MLB pitch! Literally the first pitch he ever saw in a big league game was a grand slam. Your career can only go downhill from there. But there was a nice fitting symmetry to Nava’s Red Sox career: his last homer in a Sox uniform off Kansas City’s Aaron Crow in September 2014? Also a grand slam.

