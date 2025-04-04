BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox fans are ready for the 2025 home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Lansdowne and Derby streets will be packed with thousands of people this afternoon ahead of the first home game of the season for the Sox, who are 3-4 on the season.

Friday’s game will kick off the 114th season at Fenway Park and the team will recognize the 50th anniversary of the 1975 AL champion team. There is also a flyover planned for after the National Anthem.

First pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. Fan are asked to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m.

