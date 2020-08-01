Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez shut down for season after COVID-19 complications

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will be out for the season after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim confirmed Saturday that Rodriguez would not be returning to the mound this year after doctors determined he suffered complications after contracting coronavirus that included a heart issue.

“As we continued to monitor it, it has not resolved, it is still there, so while we remain very optimistic that he will make a full recovery … due to the fact that it is persistent and the amount of care we have to take with this and the time left in the season, he’s not going to be able to come back and pitch this year,” he said.

The Red Sox have not reported a positive coronavirus case in the last week as several other teams are dealing with outbreaks in their clubhouses.

