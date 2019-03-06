Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended 80 games for positive drug test

BOSTON (WHDH) - NEW YORK (AP/WHDH) – Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been suspended 80 games after failing a drug test.

Wright reportedly tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), according to MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi.

Wright was also suspended for 15 games in 2018 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, stemming from a domestic violence incident.

He pitched 53 2/3 innings in 2018 with a 3-1 record and a 2.68 ERA. He was removed from the postseason roster during Boston’s run to the World Series due to a knee injury.

In a statement, the Boston Red Sox responded to the announcement, saying “The Boston Red Sox fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from the game. While we are disappointed by the news of this violation, we will look to provide the appropriate support to Steven at this time. Going forward, the club will not comment further on the matter.”

Wright also issued a statement on the matter, saying, “I was notified by MLB that I failed a test under the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program during this past off-season. Although I do not dispute the validity of the test, I was shocked as I have never intentionally ingested anything for performance-enhancing purposes. I have fully cooperated with MLB and will continue to try and identify the source of the result.”

For his career, Wright is 24-15 with a 3.77 ERA. He has been with the Red Sox since 2013.

