Big Papi is going to bat for a new whiskey that he helped create.

Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz said he’s teamed up with WhistlePig distillery to create a single-barrel rye that was distilled with one of Ortiz’ custom DO34 bats.

The Big Papi Barrel is part of the distillery’s “PiggyBack Legends Series” that honors living legends in the sports world.

