BOSTON (WHDH) - Playing in the World Series is a dream come true for Red Sox utility man Steve Pearce who rooted for Boston while growing up in Florida.

Pearce joined the Red Sox as a veteran first baseman and outfielder in June thanks to a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I feel very fortunate that I am here.”

Pearce recalled the moment he found out about the trade that would land him with his favorite team.

“We’re at a Donaldson’s Bowl-A-Rama and we were having so much fun, and it was a fun team, and then I got the news,” he said. “It was like, holy crap, you know. I’m having fun with my guys and then, ‘guys I gotta go, I just got traded.'”

He added that if you stay in the game long enough, you’ll never know what can happen.

Pearce’s dad grew up in Rehoboth, so being a Sox fan was in his blood.

“Being a life-long Red Sox fan and now you get to play in the World Series for the Red Sox,” he said. “My dad, brothers, my family…they’re all so pumped for me to be here and they let me know every single day. This is a special moment for me.”

Back in 2004, Pearce had the opportunity to play for Boston when he was drafted in the 10th round, but he opted to play another year at college before being picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates the next year.

