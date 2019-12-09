Spygate 2 or Do Your Job? Patriots accused again of filming opponents, say taping was cleared

The Patriots have once again been accused of videotaping opponents, but they say the footage was part of an in-house project and was approved by stadium officials.

ESPN is reporting claims that the Patriots may have taped the Cincinnati Bengals, who New England plays next week, during their game in Cleveland Sunday against the Browns.

Reports say the Patriots had a film crew in Cleveland, but they were taping a Patriots scout for an in-house “Do Your Job” video. The taping was allegedly cleared by the Browns, but the Bengals and the NFL were unaware of the filming.

A Bengals team employee saw the crew and alerted the league, and the Browns released the footage. The NFL is reviewing the tape.

In a statement, the Bengals said they were aware of the investigation but had no further comment.

In 2007, the Patriots were accused of taping the New York Jets defensive coordinator’s signals in. After initially dismissing the “Spygate” allegations, coach Bill Belichick apologized and the NFL fined him $500,000 and the team $250,000, as well as forcing them to give up a first-round draft pick.

