(CNN) — Veteran NHL forward Corey Perry apologized on Thursday for the “inappropriate behavior” which saw him waived by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks said on Tuesday that Perry “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable” and was “in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Perry said: “I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates.

“As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families.

“Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong,” he added.

Perry also revealed that he will be seeking professional help in order to tackle his “struggles with alcohol” and that he “will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again.”

CNN has reached out to the Blackhawks and the NHLPA for comment.

Perry’s Chicago tenure only lasted five months. He was signed to a one-year deal in July and played in 16 games, scoring four goals and assisting on five others.

The 38-year-old was an unexpected healthy scratch for the November 22 game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets – which head coach Luke Richardson described as an “organizational decision” – and had not played since that point.

He was waived by the ‘Hawks on Tuesday following an internal investigation.

“In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately,” the team stated.

Perry has played in 1,273 NHL games while scoring 421 career goals. He won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

