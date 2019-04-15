Star NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson competes in his first Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jimmie Johnson, one of the greatest NASCAR drivers in the history of the sport, took the pavement in a different way on Monday as he ran in his first Boston Marathon.

Johnson, a 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion, took on the hills and the flats just two days after competing in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia on Saturday. Johnson finished 12th in that race.

It was a quick turnaround for the star race car driver, but he had a little help — a 100-person Ally “pit crew” of supporters were gathered at Mile 17 to give him and all the other runners in the area an extra boost, sporting color schemes and signs from his Ally Racing team.

Wearing a fitting #4848 (Johnson’s No. 48 is emblazoned on his NASCAR vehicle), Johnson posted an impressive time of 3:09:07.

