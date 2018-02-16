FORT MYERS, FL (WHDH) — Familiar faces joined the Boston Red Sox in Florida for spring training.

Stars like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts are ready for a fresh start this season.

Last year’s squad could have had more fun, according to Betts.

“Whenever there are a lot of men in the room, there are always going to be head butts; some kind of disagreements. We had a lot of stuff going on last year, to be honest. We all live, learn and move forward,” said Bogaerts.

There is no doubt David Ortiz’s absence was felt.

“He was one of those guys, whenever he sees something going wrong, he’s the guy to talk about it openly and fix it right away,” Bogaerts explained.

The Red Sox are learning there is not just one guy who can fill Big Papi’s shoes, but everyone can step up this season.

“We have to work on just focusing on us and who is in the clubhouse and figuring out a way to lighten things up throughout the whole process,” said Betts.

The team did not go into detail about what sparked the tension in the clubhouse, but there were a lot of incidents that happened last season.

The Red Sox are ready to put that in the past and look forward to this season.

