BOSTON (WHDH) - In a city where sports are a way of life, “Celtics City” is the story of Boston’s most decorated franchise.

The nine part documentary, produced by Bill Simmons and HBO, includes never before seen video and interviews with Celtics legends.

“I’ve covered Larry Bird a long time,” said hall of fame columnist and longtime NBA journalist Jackie MacMullan. “Written two books with him and I was pretty sure I had heard everything, like there couldn’t be anything else. There is.”

MacMullan served as a consulting producer. So, just what are some of the new scoops fans can expect to see?

“I think the dynamics of that big three is interesting to me after all these years,” said MacMullan. “I think the dynamics of the next three, there’s some really interesting stuff about the tension that we all knew existed between Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo. They finally talk about it publicly in a way that I don’t remember from before.”

A Friday screening in Boston brought out some of the current Celtics, playing to defend their title and add banner 19 after this season.

“So much of the Celtics history that exists and to know that we’ve carved our name in it is an honor, but we’re still on the hunt,” said Celtics star and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. “We’re still on the hunt. Our journey’s not over. We got high expectations this year.”

As for the Lakers/Celtics rivalry, it exists behind the scenes of this documentary.

“Couple people came to us and said ‘let’s do a show about the Celtics,’ and we started negotiating, and I said it’s going to be $1 more than whatever you paid the Lakers,” said Wyc Grousbeck, owner of the Boston Celtics. “And that came true.”

The series will also focus on the city of Boston, its complex social history, and the racial tension many black players felt in the franchise’s early years.

“You think about the responsibility that you have, right, and everybody that’s been a part of this organization,” said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. “[How its] moved it forward and regardless what you do in the past, you have a responsibility to what you do in the future and the present.”

When asked if he’ll be watching the series this season, Jaylen Brown responded, “I’ll try to check it out. I’m always looking for a good show, so I’ll definitely try to check it out going into the playoffs or stuff like that.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)