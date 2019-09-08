Steelers, who watched Patriots raise 1st banner, will see them raise 6th

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots’ sixth championship banner will be unveiled almost 17 years to the day as their first — and against the same team.

Gillette Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan recalled how the Patriots took on the Steelers after raising their first championship banner on Sept. 9, 2002. The Patriots won that game 30-14, and Nolan said Sunday’s ceremony will feel nostalgic.

“Ironically our first banner was against the Steelers … it’s kind of symbolic that it comes back to here, the Steelers again,” Nolan said.

The two teams are now tied for most Super Bowl wins for a franchise.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)