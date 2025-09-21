TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Story hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night to keep pace in a crowded American League playoff race.

Boston remained two games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card and is a game ahead of Cleveland and Houston for the second of those three spots.

Tampa Bay has dropped four consecutive series, and eight straight games to the Red Sox.

Rays third baseman Junior Caminero committed his second error of the game in the ninth. Ceddanne Rafaela reached second when Caminero mishandled a grounder, setting up Story’s go-ahead single. Masataka Yoshida added an insurance run with a single, and Romy Gonzalez drove in another with a sacrifice fly.

Alex Bregman and Yoshida each had two hits and an RBI, while Nathaniel Lowe added a sacrifice fly.

Garrett Whitlock (7-3) worked a scoreless eighth for the win. Aroldis Chapman earned his 31st save.

