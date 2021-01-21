STILLWATER, Okla. (WHDH) — It was just another day at work for Dee Mitchell until he got a surprise that would change his life.

Mitchell joined the Oklahoma State University Cowboys’ as a walk-on back in Jan. 17, 2019.

He had not been awarded a scholarship and instead started paying his way through college by working at Walmart.

Head coach Mike Boynton visited Mitchell at his job Sunday to let him know that he is now on scholarship.

Mitchell immediately placed his head in his hand as he became overcome with emotion.

“I didn’t know what was going on. It was a real surprise. It was breathtaking,” he said. “It felt like I was in a movie or something.”

Mitchell is currently in his junior year and says that he hopes to be someone like Boynton in the future.

Nobody works harder than Dee Mitchell. He joined the Cowboys as a walk-on this day in 2019, and is paying his way through school thanks to his job at @Walmart. But @thacoachmike has a surprise for Dee …#NewEra I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/4iyDKM6Sap — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) January 18, 2021

