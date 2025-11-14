OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stützle scored twice in the third period and the Ottawa Senators beat Boston 5-3 on Thursday night to end the Bruins’ seven-game win streak.

Dylan Cozens and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, while Shane Pinto scored just hours after signing a four-year extension. Leevi Merilainen finished with 18 saves.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and Mark Kastelic also scored for the Bruins. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 shots.

Boston lost for the first time since a 7-2 defeat against the Senators on Oct. 27.

Giroux had a power-play goal 1:28 into the game, and Cozens made it 2-0 with 57 seconds remaining in the period.

Geekie scored on a deflection off a pass from Pastrnak to get the Bruins on the board with 8:11 remaining in the second. It was his team-high 12th of the season.

Pinto restored Ottawa’s two-goal lead with his ninth at 1:03 of the third.

However, Pastrnak had a power-play goal and Kastelic followed with the tying score 1:26 later to even it 3-3 at 5:15.

Pastrnak’s goal was his 11th of the season and No. 402 for his career, tying him with Rick Middleton for fifth place in franchise history.

Stützle scored from the right circle to put the Senators back ahead for good with 5:43 reamaining. He then added an empty-netter for his 10th with 18 seconds to go to seal the win.

Up next

Bruins: At Montreal on Saturday.

Senators: Host Los Angeles on Saturday to wrap a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)