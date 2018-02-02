(WHDH) — Super Bowl Sunday is not exactly one of the healthiest eating days of the year.

According to the Department of Agriculture, it runs neck-and-neck with Thanksgiving as America’s top pig-out day.

The typical foods served at Super Bowl parties do not take long to raise your calorie count.

Half a dozen hot wings are close to 600 calories. Just three beers is more than 450 calories and a moderate serving of beef nachos is 430 calories.

Experts say to avoid overindulging, make a game plan.

They recommend people wait 20 to 30 minutes so your body can register the fact that it is full before you go for more food.

They also say to eat your veggies, try out salsa instead of creamy dips and drink in moderation.

