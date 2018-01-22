MINNEAPOLIS — Want to head to the Super Bowl to cheer on the New England Patriots? You can buy your tickets now, but it is going to cost you.

As of Monday morning, the least expensive ticket 7News could find cost a little more than $4,900!

If you want to splurge, a top price ticket goes for $66,600.

Experts say the prices will fluctuate as the game gets closer.

Last year’s tickets dropped almost $4,000 just days before kickoff.

