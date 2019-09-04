New England Patriots' Julian Edelman holds up a trophy to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Edelman was the MVP of the game. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-area fans really bug the rest of the nation but it’s hard not to gloat when their favorite teams are so dominant in each major sport.

Insight Pest Solutions sought out to find which sports fans their peers feel are the most annoying by surveying 13,500 people.

“A Boston-based team was voted as one of the three most annoying in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, the only city whose fans pulled that off,” the company said.

Fans of the New England Patriots bother the most National Football League enthusiasts, with 34.66 percent of those surveyed saying they despise fans of the reigning Super Bowl champions. This was followed by the Dallas Cowboys at 13.34 percent and the Philadelphia Eagles at 9.02 percent.

The most liked NFL fans root for the Arizona Cardinals, with only 0.03 percent not liking them.

When it comes to the National Basketball Association, Boston Celtics fans are the third most despised with 12.16 percent of people saying they can’t stand them. The Los Angeles Lakers took the top spot at 33.79 percent, followed by the Golden State Warriors at 23.81 percent.

Minnesota Timberwolves fans are the most liked in the NBA, the study found.

Major League Baseball fans for the most part can’t stand those who cheer on the New York Yankees, with 32.75 percent of fans saying so. Fans of the reigning World Series champions, the Boston Red Sox, followed at 20.77.

People equally don’t mind those who root for the Colorado Rockies or the Arizona Diamondbacks, with each fanbase getting a 0.13 percent disapproval rating.

Boston Bruins fans are the most despised in the National Hockey League at 19.74 percent, followed by Pittsburgh Penguins fans at 14.09 percent and Toronto Maple Leafs fans at 10.93 percent.

The study found that Arizona Coyotes enthusiasts are the most liked.

